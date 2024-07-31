{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 1 August 2024

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 1 August, read our full 26-page special report from the eventing at the Paris Olympics, which includes an overview of the competition plus deeper analysis from each phase. Also in this week’s issue, read a comprehensive report from the Royal International Horse Show, which features all the news from the showing and showjumping classes. You can also read an interview with Alex Bragg, who finished third at this year’s Badminton Horse Trials. In this week’s Vet Clinic, find out more about anaesthetising horses. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and H&H’s Alex Robinson for eventing and showing fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping and showing reports, while hunting fans can find out more about the Piccadilly Hunt ride on its 75th anniversary. 

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 1 August 2024

    News

    • Britain’s historic gold
    • Dujardin’s suspension a ‘wake-up call for the sport’
    • Legal case shows need for contracts
    • Pony medallists win big

    Olympic eventing  

    • Overview: How Britain won a historic team gold
    • Dressage: Laura Collett sets a new record
    • Cross-country: A fabulous course and a controversial decision
    • Team showjumping: Drama for Japan
    • Individual: Jung takes third individual gold medal

    Royal International Horse Show report 

    • Show horses: Taking a risk pays off for Craig Kiddier
    • Ponies: Team Jinks are on unstoppable form
    • Natives and coloureds: A Dales storms to victory
    • Showjumping: John Whitaker leads team
    • King George V: Donald Whitaker tops podium
    • International classes: 83 National classes 

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Mark Phillips
    • Showing: Alex Robinson

    People and horses 

    • H&H interview: Alex Bragg, Badminton star
    • All in a day’s work: Champions TV producer
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Anaesthetising horses

    Products

    • New in the ring: Desirable kit from riding hats to protective boots 

    Hunting 

    • Farmers’ protest: The Piccadilly Hunt ride

    Reports

    • Showjumping: Hartpury and more 
    • Eventing: Burgham and Aston-le-Walls
    • Dressage: European Championships and more
    • Showing: Royal Welsh

