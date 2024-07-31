Horse & Hound; 1 August 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 1 August, read our full 26-page special report from the eventing at the Paris Olympics, which includes an overview of the competition plus deeper analysis from each phase. Also in this week’s issue, read a comprehensive report from the Royal International Horse Show, which features all the news from the showing and showjumping classes. You can also read an interview with Alex Bragg, who finished third at this year’s Badminton Horse Trials. In this week’s Vet Clinic, find out more about anaesthetising horses. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and H&H’s Alex Robinson for eventing and showing fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping and showing reports, while hunting fans can find out more about the Piccadilly Hunt ride on its 75th anniversary.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 1 August 2024

News

Britain’s historic gold

Dujardin’s suspension a ‘wake-up call for the sport’

Legal case shows need for contracts

Pony medallists win big

Olympic eventing

Overview: How Britain won a historic team gold

Dressage: Laura Collett sets a new record

Cross-country: A fabulous course and a controversial decision

Team showjumping: Drama for Japan

Individual: Jung takes third individual gold medal

Royal International Horse Show report

Show horses: Taking a risk pays off for Craig Kiddier

Ponies: Team Jinks are on unstoppable form

Natives and coloureds: A Dales storms to victory

Showjumping: John Whitaker leads team

King George V: Donald Whitaker tops podium

International classes: 83 National classes

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Showing: Alex Robinson

People and horses

H&H interview: Alex Bragg, Badminton star

All in a day's work: Champions TV producer

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Anaesthetising horses

Products

New in the ring: Desirable kit from riding hats to protective boots

Hunting

Farmers’ protest: The Piccadilly Hunt ride

Reports

Showjumping: Hartpury and more

Eventing: Burgham and Aston-le-Walls

Dressage: European Championships and more

Showing: Royal Welsh

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

