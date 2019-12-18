Laura Tomlinson: Dressage is now “A grade” worthy *H&H Plus*

After reading H&H’s review of the decade issue (5 December), I started thinking about the past 10 years for me. Since my glory days with my horse of a decade, Mistral Højris (Alf), I have become a wife and a mother to three crazy, wonderful children, I have lost my wonderful grandfather and also my most loyal companion, our Irish terrier Sherlock.

Within the past decade, I went from consistently being number two in the world rankings and winning seven championship medals, to being back at the bottom of the pecking order. I work no less hard but my days look very different now, and the energy I once had to work hard and play hard has diminished somewhat.