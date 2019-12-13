Graham Fletcher: Support is everything *H&H Plus*

I’ve often thought it would be interesting to find out how many of today’s top sports stars put their success down to the involvement of one or both parents. And that wouldn’t just apply to our sport, but across all sports. The likes of Lewis Hamilton, Andy Murray and David Beckham have all attributed their winning ways to parental backing.

Sometimes the older generation is involved in a star’s formative years, then cut adrift when it’s thought they’re no longer needed. Others remain in the thick of things. Andy Murray has famously had different coaches, but his mother Judy has hardly missed a match throughout his career.