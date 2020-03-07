Behind the scenes at Coolballyshan Stud *H&H Plus*

The Kennedy family stand seven stallions including OBOS Quality 004, sire of Burghley winner MGH Grafton Street, and breed 60 foals a year. Pippa Roome visits them at home in Ireland

Kieran Kennedy’s interest and pride in his stallions is obvious on arrival at Coolballyshan Stud. His wife, Natalie, sweeps me into the long, covered yard and Kieran opens a stable door to show me the hugely popular and successful stallion OBOS Quality 004.

“OBS”, as the family call him — and this is very much a family affair — is 28 now and his record speaks for itself: he was a Nations Cup showjumper under Denis Coakley and Dermott Lennon and his progeny include last year’s Burghley winner MGH Grafton Street, ridden by Pippa Funnell, and the 2015 European showjumping team bronze medallist Castlefield Eclipse, piloted by Paul Estermann for Switzerland.