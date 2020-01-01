20 riders to watch in 2020 *H&H Plus*

Who will be taking the limelight across the disciplines next season? Here’s our pick of the up-and-coming talent with victory in their sights...
You might also be interested in…
Festive stars: Alicia Hawker — ‘I love going on an adventure’
The event rider caught the eye last season with super performances at Badminton and Burghley — and she has her
Festive stars: the Jersey-born rider who never intended to take up dressage
In the next of our series of festive stars, meet this young rider who grew up on an island and
Festive stars: Leilia Paske — ‘To win two medals was a dream come true’
The teenage event rider leapt into the spotlight last season and has since been gaining experience in the USA during
Festive stars: Flo Norris — the 17-year-old making waves on the international stage
Here’s why this young showjumper needs to be on your radar in 2020
Festive stars: the 20-year-old jockey winning big in his first season
Meet the young jockey already picking up the big prizes
Festive stars: Oliver Tuff — ‘All I want is to get to the very top’
Here are five reasons Oliver needs to be on your radar in 2020
Festive stars: the rider hoping to follow in her mother’s grand prix footsteps
Find out more about this promising dressage rider...
Festive stars: ‘I decided the business world was better off without me’: The talented young producer with a HOYS title to his name…
‘I like to just concentrate on my own ponies health, happiness and success...’
Festive stars: ‘It took me 16 years to win HOYS again’: The versatile show horse rider who beat all the pros at the NEC…
‘I was starting to wonder if I’d ever win HOYS again after 2003...’