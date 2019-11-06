All systems go for Tokyo 2020 Games as calls made to support new formats *H&H Plus*
Organisers hope the excitement of the Tokyo Olympics will benefit equestrian sport, as calls are made for all to support the new competition formats
Organisers hope the excitement of the Tokyo Olympics will benefit equestrian sport, as calls are made for all to support the new competition formats
Find out what vaccinations your horse needs and when they should be given with Horse & Hound’s expert guide
Attendees at the AGM also heard how BE is trialling new initiatives and is in the process of looking how to better serve the middle ranks of the sport
There has been a significant fall in the use of the drugs in horses, but while positive, the figures do not tell the full story
The causes and consequences of inflammation of the blood vessels, a condition called vasculitis, remain poorly understood as Andrea Oakes discovers
H&H’s point-to-point columnist on the fixture list and keeping pointing in the public eye
Some riders who have triggered the system after experiencing cross-country problems have dropped down a level before being told they need to do so
H&H’s dressage columnist on coping with ‘kinks’ in training and managing diet