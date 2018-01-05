Zara Tindall expecting second child

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike are expecting their second child this year.

A spokesman for the couple revealed the news to Press Association today (5 January).

The Queen and the Royal family are said to be “very pleased” to hear the couple’s news.

The couple have a three-year-old daughter, Mia, and sadly lost a baby during pregnancy in 2016.

The Queen already has five great-grandchildren, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also expecting a baby in April.

In her Christmas message, Her Majesty said she “looked forward to welcoming new members” to her family.

If the baby is born after the Duke and Duchess’s child, he or she will be 19th in line to the throne.

Zara, 36, is best known for her partnership with Toytown, with whom she took individual eventing gold at the 2005 Europeans on her senior championship debut.

The combination’s other highlights included second at Burghley CCI4* in 2003, world individual eventing gold in 2006 and European team gold in 2007.

After Mia’s birth in January 2014, Zara was soon back in the saddle and helped the Brits to team silver with High Kingdom at the World Equestrian Games that summer.

Zara and High Kingdom were also on the silver medal-winning team at the London 2012 Olympics.

