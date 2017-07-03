Zara Tindall to take on top jockeys in fierce Barbury show-down

Zara Tindall will go head-to-head with rising National Hunt star Bridget Andrews as the JCB Champions Challenge returns to Barbury on Saturday (8 July).

Zara and Bridget were announced today (Monday, 3 July) as the respective captains of the eventers’ and jump jockeys’ teams.

The timed jumping competition takes place in Barbury’s main arena over a specially-designed course and is in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund.

For World and European eventing champion Zara, this marks a return to the competition for the first time since the inaugural challenge in 2014.

Meanwhile former champion lady amateur Bridget is the first lady to captain the jockeys’ squad — which has a strong track record at Barbury, with back-to-back victories in 2014 and 2015.

However last year the eventers — led by Mark Todd — scored their first victory in the challenge and will be keen to hold on to the title for a second year.

“I hope the eventers can ‘lay up’ [keep up] with the jump jockeys as we are hungry to regain our JCB Champion Challenge crown at Barbury,” said Bridget.

The competition looks set to be close with both teams boasting serious credentials.

