Top British contenders out of World Cup final

Britain’s Emile Faurie and Delatio have been forced to withdraw from the World Cup final in Paris this weekend (13-14 April). The 14-year-old breeding stallion picked up an injury in training yesterday (9 April), which will rule him out of the competition.

“Delatio’s been going brilliantly and we’ve been very much looking forward to competing at the World Cup final, but this morning he sustained a slight training injury, and with the long-term future of the horse in mind, we have made the decision to sadly withdraw from the final,” said Emile. “It’s very disappointing as he’s been having such a fantastic season.”

Emile and Elena Knyaginicheva’s De Niro stallion have been on super form throughout the winter season. They were runners-up to Sweden’s Patrik Kittel at Olympia in December — scoring over 80% — and finished ninth in the World Cup Western European league to secure their place at the final.

Hayley Watson-Greaves and the 14-year-old Rubin Royal gelding Rubins Nite will now be the sole British representatives at the final, having been called up last week following the withdrawal of Australian combination Mary Hanna and Calanta due to injury. Hayley and “Squeaks”, who were crowned British national champions last year, will be making their World Cup final debut in Paris.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Hayley will come up against the defending champions, Germany’s Isabell Werth and Weihegold OLD, as well as the Western European league leader, Sweden’s Patrik Kittel (Deja) and the American number one Laura Graves with Verdades, still the only combination to have beaten triple European gold medallists Isabell and Weihegold since the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Other pairs contesting this year’s final include Germany’s Dorothee Schneider and Sammy Davis Jr, the Netherlands’ Edward Gal and Glock’s Zonik and France’s Ludovic Henry with After You.

Don’t miss the 19 April issue of Horse & Hound for a full report from the World Cup final.