Showjumper put down after ‘freak accident’ at Liverpool International

A horse has been put down after a “freak accident” in this evening’s (30 December) CSI4* class at the Liverpool International Horse Show.

Sara Galotiere, a selle francais mare ridden by the Netherland’s Sanne Thijssen, suffered an injury in the Horseware Ireland Longines ranking class.

The 11-year-old made an awkward jump over the penultimate fence, an oxer, and on landing was unable to bear weight on her off-hind leg. Sanne dismounted immediately and screens, a horse ambulance and vets were quickly on the scene.

Sara Galotiere was given “immediate expert on-site veterinary assessment and care”, show organisers said in a statement.

“Organisers of the Liverpool International Horse Show announce with a sense of deep regret and profound sadness that Sara Galotiere has been put to sleep,” the statement read.

Show president Nina Barbour added: “We offer our heartfelt and sincere condolences to Sanne, her support team, the Thijssen family and all connections of the horse.”

Sanne had been competing Sara Galotiere since March, before which she was ridden by Spain’s Carlos Lopez-Fanjul Tariere. The combination’s most recent competition was at Samorin CSI4* at the end of November.

It is the second time a horse has been put down at the show; Ireland’s Cameron Hanley’s top ride Antello Z had to be put down two years ago (1 January 2016) after he suffered a serious injury in the ring during a 1.45m class.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday