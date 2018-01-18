Olympic eventing champion to ride on German showjumping team

Olympic champion Michael Jung has been selected for the German Nations Cup showjumping squad.

The Olympic event rider and Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing winner told H&H he is looking forward to representing his country in a second discipline for the first time.

Michael and the nine-year-old Westphalian mare FischerSolution have been selected by German team coach Otto Becker for the squad that will travel to Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, for the CSIO5* Nations Cup competition next month (15-18 February).

Michael will also compete at the CSI5* show in Bordeaux from 1 to 4 February.

“I’m looking forward to [being on the Nations Cup team], but I’ve got no plans to stop eventing yet!” he told H&H.

Michael, 35, has been enjoying top-level showjumping success with FischerSolution, FischerChelsea and FischerDaily Impressed this winter, at CSI5* shows in Geneva and Stuttgart, as well as a four-star competition in Munich.

After the last international event of last season at Pau, he had a week’s rest from competition before he set off to Boll for a two-star showjumping show.

Michael withdrew his Olympic champion La Biosthetique-Sam FBW from Pau but told H&H he is still aiming the 18-year-old gelding at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials this year (2-6 May).

Article continues below…

“I think so, at the moment,” he said. “He’s really fit and the plan at the moment is to come to Badminton.”

Michael’s FEI showjumping record also includes 11th place in the Rolex Grand Prix at Geneva last month. So although he is not yet on track to become the first rider to taken the grand slam in two disciplines, could it be an aim for the future? Watch this space…

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.