Mare sells for record £6.3million at Tattersalls auction

A four-year-old thoroughbred filly became the highest-priced horse ever sold at a European auction after changing hands for 6 million guineas (£6.3million).

Double group one winner Marsha was bought by Coolmore’s MV Magnier for a new partnership at Tattersalls December Mare Sale on Tuesday (5 December).

The racehorse attracted interested from Japan, Qatar, South Africa and the US.

Ed Dunlop, who was sat with Gaynor Rupert, and David Redvers were involved in the early stages, but gave way to MV Magnier for Coolmore and John Gosden on behalf of Godolphin.

The bidding turned into a head-to-head battle between the two racing powerhouses after Mr Gosden bid 4 million guineas.

Mr Magnier jumped back in to take the price to 5 million, with the pace picking up again until the price reached its final total.

The hammer fell on Mr Magnier’s 6 million bid to secure the star mare.

Watch the full video of Marsha’s sale below…

“She really is something special,” said Mr Magnier. “Sir Mark [Prescott, the filly’s trainer] has done a great job with her, she was very fast and the lads were very keen to have her.”

He added she will go to stud and will be covered by champion sire Galileo.

Dan Downie, of former owners Elite Racing Club, said the funds will go towards the running of the club.

“It is exciting, and it is a wonderful for Elite,” he added.

“We did have a price at which we would have taken her home, but we did think it was going to be unlikely.

“She has been wonderful and always takes everything in her stride.”

The filly, by Acclamation, won this year’s Nunthorpe Stakes at York and last year’s Prix de l’Abbaye.

She was first past the post in seven out of her 18 starts and has notched up £650,114 in earnings over her three-year racing career.

Ten lots broke the million guineas barrier at yesterday’s sale.

These included Zhukova, who was bought by Anthony Stroud for Godolphin for 3.6 million guineas, and Quiet Reflection, who was purchased by Tom Goff for 2.1 million guineas on behalf of Mr Magnier.

