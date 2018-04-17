Marathon mission for former eventer involved in crashing fall

A former three-star event rider is raising funds for the charity that helped her after a crashing fall.

Yorkshire-based Natasha Al-Egaily was injured when her horse reared and fell on top of her while schooling at home.

“There was no one around at the time so I rang emergency services,” she told H&H. “The next thing I knew there was an air ambulance and a paramedic in a car.

“Fortunately I was able to be assessed by the paramedic so the air ambulance wasn’t needed.”

Natasha escaped serious injury, but broke several ribs and suffered bruising to her hips.

“I was very lucky really,” she said.

Natasha made a full recovery and was able to return to the saddle, but has since shelved her ridden career to focus on a new job in mental health.

She has wanted to give something back to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance since her fall and decided that running London Marathon would be the perfect way to show her appreciation for the charity.

“I only recently realised they were self-funded,” she said. “I was one of the lucky ones but I’ve seen the air ambulance out working at events — so many people do need it and it’s life or death.”

This will be Natasha’s first marathon, although she has previously completed an Iron Man race, which includes a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run.

“With Iron Man I was just trying to complete the run, this time I want to do it in under four hours,” she said, adding that the bad weather so far this year has made training “a struggle”.

Continued below…

Natasha has been fitting her training round her job and caring for her daughter, Zivah.

“I got into the marathon last year by ballot, but I was eight months’ pregnant by the time it came round,” she said.

“I have a special running pram and I take my daughter with me on the shorter runs.”

The London Marathon take place on Sunday (22 April) and Natasha has set herself a £500 fundraising target. She can be sponsored at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/natasha-al

