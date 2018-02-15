US Olympic silver medallist and current showjumping world number one Kent Farrington has suffered a serious leg injury in a fall at the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) at Palm Beach International Equestrian Center today (Thursday, 15 February).

The 37-year-old rider was jumping in a 1.30m class this morning in the Mogavero arena, one of the outside rings at the huge multi-arena venue, when the accident happened.

Kent was riding Lucifer V, a 12-year-old by Lord Pezi, who was previously competed by US rider Jack “Hardin” Towell and who belongs to young US rider Jenn Gates, daughter of business tycoon Bill Gates. The horse bucked and Kent came off, twisting as he landed on his feet.



A statement from the show’s press office said: “He had an injury to his lower right leg and was transported to an ambulance, which took him to the Wellington Regional Medical Center. We are awaiting any further update on his condition.”

Kent was due to jump Creedance in the $35,000 (£24,930) Equinimity WEF Challenge Cup Round VI this afternoon, but has now withdrawn. The Challenge Cup class is one of the most lucrative classes each week of this 12-week show and Kent and Creedance won the $130,000 (£92,597) rendition in week seven last year.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Kent is one of the leading riders in the US and has been world number one for 10 consecutive months. He led the US team to silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016 riding Voyeur and then made the individual jump-off, finishing fifth individually.

He has been riding at WEF since the first week of the tour this year, jumping a string of horses in both national and FEI classes.

Report on last week’s action from WEF in today’s H&H magazine (issue dated 15 February).

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday