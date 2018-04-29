Irish rescue donkeys ‘living the dream’ on the Continent

Three donkeys rescued in Ireland are now “living the dream” in a loving new home in Stockholm.

The Donegal Donkey Sanctuary rescued donkeys Reuben and Han Solo from the roadside in Co Monaghan, Ireland, last year.

Around that time the rescue centre also took in a third donkey, Eeyore. He was relinquished to the sanctuary from a loving home, as unfortunately his owners could no longer care for him.

The donkeys were late put up for rehoming and have now found a new family outside Ireland.

The trio are now being cared for by a family near Nykoping, about 60 miles south of Stockholm

“Swedish couple Monica and Patrik, who run an equestrian centre, travelled to Donegal to choose two donkeys to take back to work with autistic children,” Donegal Donkey Sanctuary founder Sandra Curran told H&H.

“They chose Eeyore and Reuben, but ended up taking three when Han Solo kept following Monica around. They were adamant they had come for two donkeys, but Han stole their heart.”

Mrs Curran said the donkeys were “living the dream” in their new home.

“It is a rags to riches donkey story, especially for the two abandoned boys,” said Mrs Curran.

“They have settled in really well and are now very at home with their new owners and are adjusting to Swedish accents.

“We cannot express enough gratitude to Monica and Patrik who covered all expenses involved in transporting the three donkeys.”

Monica and Patrik recently ran an open day at their 300-acre riding centre in aid of Donegal Donkey Sanctuary.

“The day itself was a huge success with many visitors turning up to meet the donkeys,” said Mrs Curran.

“While we might miss our boys, we said goodbye to them with great happiness as the have a truly magical life in their new home.”

