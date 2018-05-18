Hundreds of riders to saddle up this weekend in aid of safer roads

Equestrians up and down the country are gearing up for this year’s road safety awareness rides on Sunday (20 May).

The rides are taking place across the UK as part of the Pass Wide and Slow road safety campaign.

Cornwall-based Debbie Smith, founder of the campaign, is among those organising an event.

Riders will meet in Rosudgeon, west Cornwall, at 11am for a two-hour ride.

Ms Smith will use the ride to promote her latest road safety petition, which calls for greater legal protection for riders involved in road incidents (news, 17 May).

The petition (petition.parliament.uk/petitions/217985) was created this month and it has already received more than 3,000 signatures.

“Horses are getting hit and killed and drivers are getting away with it,” she said. “If we get [dangerous driving] caught on camera or if the horse is hit or killed, action should be taken.

“Generally an accident has to have happened for a driver to be penalised, but I don’t think it should have to come to that.”

Essex-based road safety group Canewdons Equestrian will also be hosting a ride on Sunday at 10am.

Their ride will take place in Hockley Woods for mounted and foot followers with a police escort.

“After the success of last year’s ride we have decided to meet again,” said Ms Lilly. “It will raise much needed awareness of horses on the road.

“Come along to show your support to help educate local drivers of our presence on the roads.”

Hampshire-based rider Sue Vincent has organised an awareness ride for her area.

