Further horror as third amputation video emerges *warning graphic images*

The FEI has tackled the national federations concerned “as a matter of urgency” after a video involving the amputation of the lower limb of a third endurance horse emerged from the Middle East.

Last week H&H revealed two other cases, in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, where amputation appears to be a solution to euthanising injured horses, which has cultural and religious issues in Arabic countries.

In the latest video, a grey is seen standing on three legs, without its near fore below the knee. The limb has been removed in a desert, non-clinical situation. At the end, the removed limb is shown to camera. On the same post there is a still image of the horse after breaking its leg, being supported in a hoist at the roadside.

Watch the video here, viewer discretion advised, disturbing content

The practice has already been condemned by World Horse Welfare.

Article continues below...

The FEI first intended to address the issue at a forum, but fast-tracked action after seeing the latest video.

A FEI spokesman said: “Amputated horses are at considerable risk of long-term complications. We are taking this matter extremely seriously, and we are addressing this with the relevant national federations as a matter of urgency.

“As previously stated, all member federations are bound by the FEI statutes and agree to abide by the FEI rules and regulations, which specifically includes the code of conduct for the welfare of the horse.”

Swedish dressage star Patrik Kittel is among many posting their abhorrence on Facebook, after reading the H&H story.

Kittel wrote: “It’s among the worst things I’ve ever seen.”