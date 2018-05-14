More ugly scenes as fighting mars second weekend of racing

Racing was tainted by a second brawl in as many weeks on Saturday (13 May).

Ascot racecourse was the latest venue to witness violent behaviour from a number of racegoers, following a mass brawl at Goodwood last weekend.

Thames Valley Police were called at 5.30pm to a fight between two groups of men, which had started inside Ascot racecourse on its Victoria Cup raceday and continued out onto the High Street.

Two men were treated at the scene for minor head injuries and no arrests have yet been made.

A video clip taken by a bystander shows a number of security staff trying to control the situation.

Thames Valley Police is urging anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting reference 657 (9/5).

The violence follows a 50-person brawl at Goodwood racecourse on 5 May. Four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and several more were injured.

No arrests have yet been made in this case either and Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to call them on 101, quoting Operation Marshwood.

Ashley Morton-Hunte, corporate and racing communications manager at Ascot, said their aim is always to have “a safe, secure and enjoyable raceday”.

“Following recent incidents, we increased the number of response teams on site and the incident was dealt with quickly,” she said.

“Sadly, an irresponsible minority can impact on the majority. We take all anti-social behaviour seriously, and can and did eject people.

“There are always things to learn after a raceday and we will be reviewing everything and putting appropriate measures in place for Royal Ascot next month.

“Details will follow in due course, after reflection and consultation. Our annual preparation for Royal Ascot includes a scenario session, which will take place as planned.

“Topical issues are discussed with relevant authorities, and preventative measures will be agreed then, as necessary.”

