Farrier wins unique Badminton and Grand National double

Farrier Charlie Sands has achieved a very special double – winning the ‘best shod’ prizes at the Randox Health Grand National and Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials within a 12-month period. He is thought to be the first farrier to do so.

He received the prize at Aintree on Saturday for Drop Out Joe, trained by Charlie Longsdon. Allercombe Ellie, ridden by Charlie’s girlfriend Izzy Taylor, won the award at Badminton in 2016.

Charlie said: “Both horses were wearing handmade shoes. Last year at the Grand National I was second with Pendra [also trained by Charlie Longsdon] and I really wanted to win this year.

“I put tool and fullered aluminium front shoes, which I have spent months practising making, on Drop Out Joe, and he also has lateral extensions on his hinds to help support him.

“Allercombe Ellie toes-in badly, so I made lateral extensions for her in front.

“It’s a real honour to win both competitions, and nice recognition of what we do. Jim Blurton, who judged the shoeing at both Aintree and Badminton, said that he liked the fact that I can shoe horses in two very different disciplines so well.

“I also shoe [trainer] Ben Pauling’s horses, and we had our first Cheltenham Festival winner with Willoughby Court last month.”

