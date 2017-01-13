Farewell to the horse world’s great and good: Brian Fletcher

H&H reports the passing of individuals who have made a significant contribution to the horse world. Funerals and memorial details will be included where possible.

Brian Fletcher

Three-time Grand National winning jockey, Brian Fletcher died on Thursday (12 January) aged 69.

He is best known for his back-to-back victories aboard Red Rum in 1973 and 1974. He finished second on the legendary racehorse in the 1975 race and the pair also won the 1974 Scottish Grand National.

Brian’s first Grand National win came at the age of 20 in 1968 with Red Alligator. Trained by the late Denys Smith, he also finished third with Brian in the 1967 race.

In 1968 he finished as runner-up in the National Hunt jockeys’ championship to Stan Mellor.

“Brian had more than his fair share of injuries including a serious fall in 1972 when riding at Teeside, which kept him out of the saddle for 10 months,” said a spokesman for the Professional Jockeys Association.

“However, once returning to action his talents as a quiet horseman, with unique ability in getting horses to jump and perform, soon returned.

“We extend our sympathies to his partner Irene and friends at this time.”

Brian retired from race riding in 1976, after finishing third in the Grand National with Eyecatcher.

After stepping down from his competitive career, he farmed sheep and bred Welsh cobs.

Jacques-Henry Ménard

Former French dressage team rider and trainer Mr Ménard died on 5 January aged 72.

Mr Ménard competed in eventing and showjumping before switching to dressage. He was also an international four-star dressage judge.

He was based at Couteilles, close to Verneuil-sur-Avre in Normandy, for 33 years, and his pupils included French Olympic dressage rider Luovic Henry, who trained with him for close to 20 years.

“It was him who introduced me to dressage 30 years ago, who breathed into me this devouring passion, who taught me above all to respect the horse, who passed on his knowledge to so many top riders, who was a mentor to me,” said Mr Henry.

“His legendary humour, his strength, his immense knowledge will remain etched [in our memories] forever.”