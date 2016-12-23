‘Don’t let another horse die on our roads’: riders take action in Angel’s memory

A group of riders in Essex are campaigning for safer roads after a horse was killed in a collision with a car.

Last month (17 November), Laura Thorogood was hacking out her mare, Angel, when the pair were hit from behind.

Miss Thorogood was not seriously hurt but Angel had to be put down due to the severity of her injuries.

The collision took place as the pair were approaching a bend on Lark Hill Road, Rochford.

Angel was the fifth horse to be struck by a vehicle on this stretch of road in recent years.

Since Angel’s death, local riders have been working to improve conditions on the lane.

They have created a petition calling for a reduction in the speed limit, which is currently 60mph.

On 11 December, a group of riders and foot followers took part in a walk around the village to raise awareness of the cause and encourage others to sign a petition.

“There were seven horses and ponies including our mascot Shetland who is often walked on this stretch of road,” local rider Claire Lilly told H&H.

Article continues below...

“Most other equestrians in the area were to afraid to join us due to what happened to Angel.

“However, chaperons were provided in cars and on foot and two of our local councillors joined us — Laureen Shaw and George Ioannou.

“The purpose of the hack was to engage local residents, discuss the recent tragic events and the importance of passing wide and slow when safe to do so, as well as getting signatures.

“The speeds on the road affects footpath users, bridleways users, dog-walkers, ramblers, joggers and drivers themselves.”

Ms Lilly said the mid-way section of Lark Hill Road is the main cause for concern.

“It is a blind bend which we are hoping to have flashing LED lights installed either side of it,” she said.

“We are also sending letters to property and landowners asking them to cut back the hedgerow as soon as possible to increase visibility for road users.”

The campaign has been presented to the council’s highways panel and is scheduled for further discussion.

To view the petition and the group’s latest action click here