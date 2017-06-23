Eventer who broke both arms to take on 24-hour ride

An injured event rider is hoping to raise £5,000 to provide a safe space for ex-servicemen and women going through tough times.

Three-star eventer Carrie Byrom broke both her arms in a cross-country fall in an advanced section at Withinghton Horse Trials in April.

The horse she was riding, Davinci III, was uninjured but Carrie is facing a long recovery.

Carrie told H&H that the nine-year-old gelding misread the fence and has “never made a cross-country mistake before”.

Her fractured right elbow is healing well, but she is likely to need a third operation on her left wrist which was badly broken in the fall.

Making a positive out of a negative, Carrie has decided take her injury time to focus on launching community interest company Stable Lives, of which she is a director.

The organisation is based at her family’s riding school, Parbold Equestrian Centre, in Lancashire and its aim is to bring veterans and their families together to support each other.

Carrie’s latest project is to raise enough money for a yurt, which would be used as a centre-point for the group’s activities.

She has challenged herself to a 24-hour fundraising ride, starting at 1pm today (Friday, 23 June) and finishing tomorrow (Saturday) to coincide with Armed Forces Day.

