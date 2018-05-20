World Equestrian Games prize money: what is winning worth in Tryon?

The World Equestrian Games (WEG) takes place this autumn (11-23 September 2018) and will feature equestrian global superstars from across the disciplines. But did you know that top-placed teams and a number of individuals will not only win titles and medals, but also prize money?

World Equestrian Games prize money: Eventing



Team:

1st — $46,000

2nd — $28,000

3rd — $20,000

4th — $15,000

5th — $10,000

6th — $7,000

7th — $5,000

8th — $4,000

9th — $2,500

10th — $2,500

11th — $1,500

12th — $1,500

Individual:

1st — $54,000

2nd — $30,000

3rd — $22,000

4th — $15,000

5th — $10,000

6th — $7,000

7th — $5,000

8th — $4,000

9th — $2,500

10th — $2,500

11th — $1,500

12th — $1,500

13th — $1,000

14th — $800

15th — $700

16th-20th — $600 per athlete

21st-25th — $500 per athlete

World Equestrian Games prize money: Showjumping



Speed competition individual:

1st — $33,325

2nd — $20,225

3rd — $15,125

4th — $10,125

5th — $6,025

6th — $4,525

7th — $3,025

8th — $2,525

9th — $2,025

10th — $2,025

11th — $1,025

12th — $1,025

Second round competition

Team:

1st — $100,000

2nd — $60,000

3rd — $45,000

4th — $30,000

5th — $20,000

6th — $15,000

7th — $11,000

8th — $8,000

9th — $7,000

10th — $7,000

Individual:

1st — $33,325

2nd — $20,225

3rd — $15,125

4th — $10,125

5th — $6,025

6th — $4,525

7th — $3,025

8th — $2,525

9th — $2,025

10th — $2,025

11th — $1,025

12th — $1,025

Individual final competition:

1st — $94,660

2nd — $75,760

3rd — $56,860

4th — $37,860

5th — $26,560

6th — $20,860

7th — $15,160

8th — $11,360

9th — $11,360

10th — $9,460

11th — $9,445

12th — $9,445

World Equestrian Games prize money: Dressage



Team:

1st — $23,500

2nd — $15,000

3rd — $10,000

4th — $7,000

5th — $4,500

6th — $3,000

7th — $2,000

8th — $1,500

9th — $1,000

10th — $1,000

11th — $750

12th — $750

Individual grand prix

1st — $12,000

2nd — $7,000

3rd — $3,500

4th — $2,000

5th — $1,500

6th — $1,000

7th — $900

8th — $750

9th — $750

10th — $300

11th — $300

Individual grand prix special:

1st — $28,500

2nd — $17,000

3rd — $12,500

4th — $9,000

5th — $5,000

6th — $3,500

7th — $2,500

8th — $2,000

9th — $1,500

10th — $1,500

11th — $1,000

12th — $1,000

Individual grand prix freestyle:

1st — $38,000

2nd — $23,500

3rd — $15,000

4th — $10,000

5th — $6,500

6th — $5,000

7th — $3,500

8th — $2,500

9th — $2,000

10th — $2,000

11th-15th — $1,500

World Equestrian Games prize money: Para dressage



Team:

1st — $1,650

2nd — $1,250

3rd — $1,000

4th — $500

5th — $300

6th — $225

7th — $150

8th — $125

9th — $100

10th — $100

11th — $50

12th — $50

Individual (for each Grade):

1st — $1,350

2nd — $750

3rd — $600

4th — $400

5th — $240

6th — $200

7th — $120

8th — $100

9th — $80

10th — $80

11th — $40

12th — $40

Individual freestyle:

1st — $1,350

2nd — $750

3rd — $600

4th — $400

5th — $240

6th — $200

7th — $120

8th — $100

9th — $80

10th — $80

11th — $40

12th — $40

World Equestrian Games prize money: Driving



Dressage:

1st — $5,800

2nd — $3,500

3rd — $2,600

4th — $1,700

5th — $1,000

6th — $800

7th — $550

8th — $450

9th — $350

10th — $350

11th — $200

12th — $200

Marathon test:

1st — $9,600

2nd — $5,700

3rd — $4,000

4th — $2,800

5th — $1,500

6th — $1,200

7th — $900

8th — $700

9th — $400

10th — $400

11th — $300

12th — $300

$200 per athlete from 13th to 18th place

Cones:

1st — $5,800

2nd — $3,500

3rd — $2,600

4th — $1,700

5th — $1,000

6th — $800

7th — $550

8th — $450

9th — $350

10th — $350

11th — $200

12th — $200

Overall individual:

1st — $12,600

2nd — $7,600

3rd — $5,700

4th — $3,800

5th — $2,200

6th — $2,250

7th — $1,700

8th — $1,200

9th — $900

10th — $800

11th — $400

12th — $400

Team:

1st — $25,000

2nd — $16,000

3rd — $10,000

4th — $7,500

5th — $5,000

6th — $3,000

7th — $2,000

8th — $1,700

9th — $1,500

10th — $1,500

11th — $900

12th — $900

World Equestrian Games prize money: Vaulting



Nations’ team:

1st — $2,650

2nd — $1,600

3rd — $1,200

4th — $800

5th — $480

6th — $350

7th — $240

8th — $200

9th — $160

10th — $160

11th — $80

12th — $80

Female and male individual (separate prize money for each gender):

1st — $1,320

2nd — $800

3rd — $600

4th — $400

5th — $240

6th — $180

7th — $120

8th — $100

9th — $80

10th — $80

11th — $40

12th — $40

Squad team:

1st — $2,750

2nd — $1,800

3rd — $1,200

4th — $800

5th — $480

6th — $350

7th — $240

8th — $200

9th — $160

10th — $160

11th — $80

12th — $80

Pas-de-deux:

1st — $1,650

2nd — $1,000

3rd — $750

4th — $500

5th — $300

6th — $225

7th — $150

8th — $125

9th — $100

10th — $100

11th — $50

12th — $50

World Equestrian Games prize money: Reining



Team:

1st — $16,500

2nd — $10,000

3rd — $7,500

4th — $5,000

5th — $3,000

6th — $2,250

7th — $1,500

8th — $1,250

9th — $1,000

10th — $1,000

11th — $500

12th — $500

Individual second qualifying competition:

$860 per athlete from 6th to 10th place

$570 per athlete from 11th to 20th place

Individual final (top five):

1st — $11,000

2nd — $6,000

3rd — $4,500

4th — $3,000

5th — $1,500

