World Equestrian Games prize money: what is winning worth in Tryon?

The World Equestrian Games (WEG) takes place this autumn (11-23 September 2018) and will feature equestrian global superstars from across the disciplines. But did you know that top-placed teams and a number of individuals will not only win titles and medals, but also prize money?
Here is a complete breakdown of who wins what and the differences between the sports is quite an eye-opener…
World Equestrian Games prize money: Eventing
Team:
1st — $46,000
2nd — $28,000
3rd — $20,000
4th — $15,000
5th — $10,000
6th — $7,000
7th — $5,000
8th — $4,000
9th — $2,500
10th — $2,500
11th — $1,500
12th — $1,500
Individual:
1st — $54,000
2nd — $30,000
3rd — $22,000
4th — $15,000
5th — $10,000
6th — $7,000
7th — $5,000
8th — $4,000
9th — $2,500
10th — $2,500
11th — $1,500
12th — $1,500
13th — $1,000
14th — $800
15th — $700
16th-20th — $600 per athlete
21st-25th — $500 per athlete
World Equestrian Games prize money: Showjumping
Speed competition individual:
1st — $33,325
2nd — $20,225
3rd — $15,125
4th — $10,125
5th — $6,025
6th — $4,525
7th — $3,025
8th — $2,525
9th — $2,025
10th — $2,025
11th — $1,025
12th — $1,025
Second round competition
Team:
1st — $100,000
2nd — $60,000
3rd — $45,000
4th — $30,000
5th — $20,000
6th — $15,000
7th — $11,000
8th — $8,000
9th — $7,000
10th — $7,000
Individual:
1st — $33,325
2nd — $20,225
3rd — $15,125
4th — $10,125
5th — $6,025
6th — $4,525
7th — $3,025
8th — $2,525
9th — $2,025
10th — $2,025
11th — $1,025
12th — $1,025
Individual final competition:
1st — $94,660
2nd — $75,760
3rd — $56,860
4th — $37,860
5th — $26,560
6th — $20,860
7th — $15,160
8th — $11,360
9th — $11,360
10th — $9,460
11th — $9,445
12th — $9,445
World Equestrian Games prize money: Dressage
Team:
1st — $23,500
2nd — $15,000
3rd — $10,000
4th — $7,000
5th — $4,500
6th — $3,000
7th — $2,000
8th — $1,500
9th — $1,000
10th — $1,000
11th — $750
12th — $750
Individual grand prix
1st — $12,000
2nd — $7,000
3rd — $3,500
4th — $2,000
5th — $1,500
6th — $1,000
7th — $900
8th — $750
9th — $750
10th — $300
11th — $300
Individual grand prix special:
1st — $28,500
2nd — $17,000
3rd — $12,500
4th — $9,000
5th — $5,000
6th — $3,500
7th — $2,500
8th — $2,000
9th — $1,500
10th — $1,500
11th — $1,000
12th — $1,000
Individual grand prix freestyle:
1st — $38,000
2nd — $23,500
3rd — $15,000
4th — $10,000
5th — $6,500
6th — $5,000
7th — $3,500
8th — $2,500
9th — $2,000
10th — $2,000
11th-15th — $1,500
World Equestrian Games prize money: Para dressage
Team:
1st — $1,650
2nd — $1,250
3rd — $1,000
4th — $500
5th — $300
6th — $225
7th — $150
8th — $125
9th — $100
10th — $100
11th — $50
12th — $50
Individual (for each Grade):
1st — $1,350
2nd — $750
3rd — $600
4th — $400
5th — $240
6th — $200
7th — $120
8th — $100
9th — $80
10th — $80
11th — $40
12th — $40
Individual freestyle:
1st — $1,350
2nd — $750
3rd — $600
4th — $400
5th — $240
6th — $200
7th — $120
8th — $100
9th — $80
10th — $80
11th — $40
12th — $40
World Equestrian Games prize money: Driving
Dressage:
1st — $5,800
2nd — $3,500
3rd — $2,600
4th — $1,700
5th — $1,000
6th — $800
7th — $550
8th — $450
9th — $350
10th — $350
11th — $200
12th — $200
Marathon test:
1st — $9,600
2nd — $5,700
3rd — $4,000
4th — $2,800
5th — $1,500
6th — $1,200
7th — $900
8th — $700
9th — $400
10th — $400
11th — $300
12th — $300
$200 per athlete from 13th to 18th place
Cones:
1st — $5,800
2nd — $3,500
3rd — $2,600
4th — $1,700
5th — $1,000
6th — $800
7th — $550
8th — $450
9th — $350
10th — $350
11th — $200
12th — $200
Overall individual:
1st — $12,600
2nd — $7,600
3rd — $5,700
4th — $3,800
5th — $2,200
6th — $2,250
7th — $1,700
8th — $1,200
9th — $900
10th — $800
11th — $400
12th — $400
Team:
1st — $25,000
2nd — $16,000
3rd — $10,000
4th — $7,500
5th — $5,000
6th — $3,000
7th — $2,000
8th — $1,700
9th — $1,500
10th — $1,500
11th — $900
12th — $900
Continued below…
Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:
World Equestrian Games prize money: Vaulting
Nations’ team:
1st — $2,650
2nd — $1,600
3rd — $1,200
4th — $800
5th — $480
6th — $350
7th — $240
8th — $200
9th — $160
10th — $160
11th — $80
12th — $80
Female and male individual (separate prize money for each gender):
1st — $1,320
2nd — $800
3rd — $600
4th — $400
5th — $240
6th — $180
7th — $120
8th — $100
9th — $80
10th — $80
11th — $40
12th — $40
Squad team:
1st — $2,750
2nd — $1,800
3rd — $1,200
4th — $800
5th — $480
6th — $350
7th — $240
8th — $200
9th — $160
10th — $160
11th — $80
12th — $80
Pas-de-deux:
1st — $1,650
2nd — $1,000
3rd — $750
4th — $500
5th — $300
6th — $225
7th — $150
8th — $125
9th — $100
10th — $100
11th — $50
12th — $50
World Equestrian Games prize money: Reining
Team:
1st — $16,500
2nd — $10,000
3rd — $7,500
4th — $5,000
5th — $3,000
6th — $2,250
7th — $1,500
8th — $1,250
9th — $1,000
10th — $1,000
11th — $500
12th — $500
Individual second qualifying competition:
$860 per athlete from 6th to 10th place
$570 per athlete from 11th to 20th place
Individual final (top five):
1st — $11,000
2nd — $6,000
3rd — $4,500
4th — $3,000
5th — $1,500
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.
This week’s edition (17 May) features a full report from Royal Windsor Horse Show, including all the showing, showjumping and dressage action. We go behind the scenes with the Household Cavalry as they prepare for the royal wedding, plus check out our interview with Irish eventer Padraig McCarthy