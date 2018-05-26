Walk the H&H Festival of Eventing 100cm cross-country course

Take a virtual walk around the 100cm cross-country course at the 2018 H&H Festival of Eventing.

The cross-country of this three-day unaffiliated event takes place on Sunday (27 May).

Fence 1 (pink numbers)

Fence 2

Fence 3

Fence 4a

Fence 4b

Fence 5a

Fence 5b

Fence 6

Fence 7

Fence 8

Fence 9a

Fence 9b

Fence 9c

Fence 10

Fence 11

Fence 12a

Fence 12b

Fence 13

Fence 14

Fence 15a

Fence 15b

Fence 16a

Fence 16b

Fence 17

Don’t miss the full report from the H&H Festival of Eventing in Horse & Hound magazine — on sale Thursday, 7 June and follow online at www.horseandhound.co.uk.