Would you be up for taking on Bramham’s CCI3* cross-country course? Here’s what’s in store

Take a virtual look around the CCI3* track at the Equi-Trek Bramham Horse Trials. The course, designed by Ian Stark for the eighth year, is 5919m in length which will require horse and rider combinations to achieve the optimum time of 10 minutes 23 seconds, travelling at a speed of 570mpm.

Fence 1: Yorkshire Post Garden

Fence 2: Aardvark Safaris Roll Top

Fence 3AB: Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones

Fence 4AB: Supreme Products Question

Alternative 4B

Fence 5: British Equestrian Trade Association Table

Fence 6ABCD: Equi-Trek Round House and Leap

Fence 7: Stick Pile

Fence 8: Joules Clothing Silver Birch Rails

Fence 9AB: Woodheads Seeds Offset Rails

Alternative A and B

Fence 10: Powa Services Hanging Keyhole

Fence 11: Suregrow Kidney Ponds

Fence 12AB: Suregrow Kidney Ponds

Alternative B

Fence 13: Horse & Hound Leap of Faith

Fence 14AB: The Spinney

Fence 15: Harringtons Dog Kennel

Fence 16 and 17AB: Hollow

Alternative 16 and 17B

Fence 18: KBIS Rails

Fence 19: Komfi Bedstead

Fence 20ABCD: Bond Dickinson Pond

Fence 21AB: Speedi-Beet Double Feat

Fence 22AB: Carter Jonas Sun and Moon

Fence 23: Yorkshire Cruise Club Trakehner

Fences 24 and 25: Land Rover Above and Beyond

Fence 26: The Finale

