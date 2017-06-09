Would you be up for taking on Bramham’s CCI3* cross-country course? Here’s what’s in store

Take a virtual look around the CCI3* track at the Equi-Trek Bramham Horse Trials. The course, designed by Ian Stark for the eighth year, is 5919m in length which will require horse and rider combinations to achieve the optimum time of 10 minutes 23 seconds, travelling at a speed of 570mpm.
Fence 1: Yorkshire Post Garden
Fence 2: Aardvark Safaris Roll Top
Fence 3AB: Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones
Fence 4AB: Supreme Products Question
Alternative 4B
Fence 5: British Equestrian Trade Association Table
Fence 6ABCD: Equi-Trek Round House and Leap
Fence 7: Stick Pile
Fence 8: Joules Clothing Silver Birch Rails
Fence 9AB: Woodheads Seeds Offset Rails
Alternative A and B
Fence 10: Powa Services Hanging Keyhole
Fence 11: Suregrow Kidney Ponds
Fence 12AB: Suregrow Kidney Ponds
Alternative B
Fence 13: Horse & Hound Leap of Faith
Fence 14AB: The Spinney
Fence 15: Harringtons Dog Kennel
Fence 16 and 17AB: Hollow
Alternative 16 and 17B
Fence 18: KBIS Rails
Fence 19: Komfi Bedstead
Fence 20ABCD: Bond Dickinson Pond
Fence 21AB: Speedi-Beet Double Feat
Fence 22AB: Carter Jonas Sun and Moon
Fence 23: Yorkshire Cruise Club Trakehner
Fences 24 and 25: Land Rover Above and Beyond
Fence 26: The Finale
