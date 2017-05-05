Step aside dogs: this is the year of #horsesatpollingstations

Posting pictures of dogs waiting patiently outside polling stations when it comes to election time (#dogsatpollingstations) has become something of a British tradition — a fast track way to making British politics more bearable with your pooch in tow.

But when the public took to the polling stations yesterday (4 May 2017) for the local council elections, it seemed that at last horses were putting their hoof in.

Forget Brexit negotiations and speculation about a Tory landslide when it comes to the general election on 8 June — the topic high on our agenda will be #horsesatpollingstations…

Selby District Council in North Yorkshire welcomed their equine visitors

…and there were some tough decisions to be made in this corner of the Cotswolds

Discussing voting tactics #horsesofinstagram #councilelections2017 #horsesatpollingstations #thecotswolds A post shared by Sophie Beard (@sophiiebeard95) on May 4, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Election day: the perfect opportunity to exercise your horses #multitasking

A reliable mode of transport to get to the polling station on time…

And some equines are old hands at this voting lark. They’ve been doing it since 2015…

Room for a small one?

