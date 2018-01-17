Spindles Farm survivors: before and after in pictures 10 years on

When more than 100 horses and donkeys were found at Spindles Farm in Amersham, Bucks in January 2008, it was hard to imagine that so many of them would be thriving 10 years on.
Of the 60 equines taken in by Redwings Horse Sanctuary, as well as six foals born to rescued mares, an incredible 58 are still enjoying happy and healthy lives a decade on. Of these, 46 remain in the care of the sanctuary, while 12 have found new homes.
We meet some of the remarkable survivors — and see the incredible transformation they’ve made…
Before: Aladdin
When Aladdin was rescued from Spindle Farm in 2008, he was terrified of people and incredibly thin
After: Aladdin
Aladdin is now training to be a schoolmaster at Redwings
Before: Tom Thumb
Tom Thumb was so emaciated his muscles had begun to waste away when he was found at Spindle Farm
After: Tom Thumb
Tom Thumb is now a happy and lovable chap
Before: Rumpel
Rumpel was so frightened after the rescue that he flinched at human touch
After: Rumpel
Rumpel is now a popular ‘Redwings Adoption Star’
Before: Pinocchio
Pinocchio was covered in lice when he was rescued
After: Pinocchio
Pinocchio now loves to play a spot football
Before: Martha
Martha was suffering from a severe lack of hoof care when she was rescued
After: Martha
Martha and Esther now live at Redwings Caldecott in Norfolk
Before: Jemima
Jemima was incredibly frightened when she was rescued
After: Jemima
She now adores fuss at her home at Redwings Caldecott in Norfolk
Before: Elsie
Elsie was in foal when rescued from Amersham
After: Elsie
Elsie gave birth to Tinkerbell in the safety of the Sanctuary two months after her rescue
