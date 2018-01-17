Spindles Farm survivors: before and after in pictures 10 years on

When more than 100 horses and donkeys were found at Spindles Farm in Amersham, Bucks in January 2008, it was hard to imagine that so many of them would be thriving 10 years on.

Of the 60 equines taken in by Redwings Horse Sanctuary, as well as six foals born to rescued mares, an incredible 58 are still enjoying happy and healthy lives a decade on. Of these, 46 remain in the care of the sanctuary, while 12 have found new homes.

We meet some of the remarkable survivors — and see the incredible transformation they’ve made…