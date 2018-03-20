Farewell to iconic Badminton winner: remembering his fabulous victory in pictures

Pippa Roome

On Saturday night, the 2011 Badminton winner NZB Land Vision was put down. His victory was one of the great Badminton stories of our time, the triumph of an extraordinarily talented young horse, piloted by the greatest rider eventing has ever known. We look back at Mark Todd and NZB Land Vision’s Badminton story.

