18 ways to make your equestrian dreams come true

Hindsight is a wonderful thing — which is why we have asked some of our top riders what they wish they could have told their 15-year-old-self, from listening to their parents to getting their head down at school

“If you want it enough it will happen”. I think if you’re dedicated and hardworking anything is possible. You don’t have to have a lot of money or to come from a really horsey background to be successful in the sport.

Oliver Hood, showing producer

Try to relax and enjoy it more. When you’re young, you’re so determined to do well. But it’s a whole lot easier if you’re just having fun.

Sam Roberts, showing producer

Don’t be so hard on yourself. I’m ridiculous — I take everything so seriously. I could tell you about four things I could have done better when I took the supreme native championship title for the third time at Olympia in 2014 with Moelview Prince Consort for example.

I would say “there’s always another day”. You have to think like that. They are horses, we are human and mistakes happen. I used to get so worked up, thinking it was my only chance, but now I’m more mature and positive, and the results have started to come.

Ryan Mania, huntsman and former jockey

Stay at school longer and get a qualification. Believe it or not, I was quite intelligent but just didn’t want to be at school so got out as soon as I could, however it would be great to have something to fall back on.

Ben Way, eventer

Give up race riding sooner. I tried to do it at the same time as eventing when I was younger. It didn’t work.

Follow your dream, however ambitious. I wouldn’t say it’s been easy, but with help and support, especially from long-term owner Sue Davies, I’ve managed to follow mine — even if it did seem over the top at the time.

Michael Eilberg, dressage rider

Learn German. I was doing German at school and dad spoke it at home, but I couldn’t be bothered and now I wish I was bilingual.

Sophie Wells, para dressage rider

Enjoy the journey — you are always striving to be better and it’s easy to move on to the next thing and not appreciate small milestones.

Cian O’Connor, showjumper

I’d say keep your head down and be less cocky than I was back then!

Peter Charles, showjumper

Give up the football, you’re useless at it, and concentrate on riding.

Lissa Green, eventer

It doesn’t matter what people think, it’s your own journey. Coincidently it is exactly what my mum has been saying for years — I should have listened.

Danielle Heath, showing producer

Think before you speak! I’m still not very good at that — I say the first thing that comes into my head.

Laura Collett, eventer

Always take the positives out of a situation and don’t dwell on the past.

Alfie Bradstock, showjumper

Don’t be such a bum at school, I wish I’d concentrated a bit more than I did.

Continued below…