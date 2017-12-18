Bolting tack check horses, overweight riders — and more of 2017’s most-read news stories

1. Olympic horse bolts after bridle accidentally removed at tack check
A picture sequence showed that Aachen’s major international show turned into a hellish nightmare for one rider in July. Her horse’s bridle was accidentally removed during the post-test tack check and he bolted around the showground, injuring himself. The Swedish combination of Juliette Ramel and Buriel KH had finished their grand prix test and were having their tack checked by an FEI steward when the accident took place.
2. ‘A black day for horse sport’: showjumper banned after video goes viral
The riding of an Austrian showjumper in a video clip which was viewed more than a million times online was been described as a “black day” for equestrian sport. The Austrian national federation banned Bernhard Maier for three months after footage of him riding Paddys Darco in the Wiener Neustadt CSI1* show (8-11 June) was widely shared online.
3. Trump stops rule to save Tennessee walking horses from soring
A proposed legal change aimed at stamping out the barbaric practice of “soring” Tennessee walking horses was put on hold by the Trump administration. The Horse Protection Act (HPA) amendment, which covered training and licensing of inspectors to enforce the law, and banned chains and large stacked shoes, was one of a number of rules put on hold by the White House on 20 January, Trump’s first day in office.
4. Horse thrown into the air in horror car collision caught on CCTV *warning, distressing video*
5. Great Yorkshire Show asks ‘too heavy’ riders to dismount — again
The Great Yorkshire Show (GYS) said it was “frustrated” by the fact people had to be asked to dismount as they were too heavy for their rides – a year after it first took a stand on the issue. Of the 12 people asked to dismount during the 2017 show (11-13 July) four chose to be weighed, all of whom were found to be more than 25% of their ponies’ weight, let alone the 20% set as maximum by the show.
6. Owner’s devastation as wrong horse put down
The owner of two horses kept with Louise Allan’s retired former racehorse Round The Bend had arranged for them both to be put to sleep on 13 September. But their owner’s mother was the one present at the yard, in Rutland, when the vet arrived, and she presented him with the wrong horse — Round The Bend instead of one of her daughter’s horses. The vet put the healthy horse to sleep, leaving the one who should have taken his place in the field the three had shared. Louise, who lives in Newmarket, found out two days later.
7.‘Shine bright, my darling’: tributes paid to talented eventer
Tributes were paid to a talented rider and “beautiful person” who died aged 33. Eventer Tom Searle died on 24 May, days after he jumped double clear at his first CIC2*, at Rockingham International on Garranlea Vivendi.
8. Rio gold medallist horse dies of bacterial infection
9. ‘Rest in peace, little man’: horse put down after injury at Badminton
Shane Rose’s ride Shanghai Joe was put down due to the severity of the injuries he suffered at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials. The 11-year-old gelding suffered a badly broken scapula and had “no chance of recovery” after he unseated Shane at the 19th fence of the cross-country phase. He slipped on the gravel and fell as he made his way back to the stable yard.
10. ‘Over-rugging is a man-made welfare problem’ says vets
Owners were warned of the serious consequences of over-rugging their horses. Dick Vet Equine highlighted the issue on Facebook after the practice saw an increasing number of horses being rugged unnecessarily during the cooler months.
