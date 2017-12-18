Bolting tack check horses, overweight riders — and more of 2017’s most-read news stories

Read by +184,000 website visitors

A picture sequence showed that Aachen’s major international show turned into a hellish nightmare for one rider in July. Her horse’s bridle was accidentally removed during the post-test tack check and he bolted around the showground, injuring himself. The Swedish combination of Juliette Ramel and Buriel KH had finished their grand prix test and were having their tack checked by an FEI steward when the accident took place.

The riding of an Austrian showjumper in a video clip which was viewed more than a million times online was been described as a “black day” for equestrian sport. The Austrian national federation banned Bernhard Maier for three months after footage of him riding Paddys Darco in the Wiener Neustadt CSI1* show (8-11 June) was widely shared online.

A proposed legal change aimed at stamping out the barbaric practice of “soring” Tennessee walking horses was put on hold by the Trump administration. The Horse Protection Act (HPA) amendment, which covered training and licensing of inspectors to enforce the law, and banned chains and large stacked shoes, was one of a number of rules put on hold by the White House on 20 January, Trump’s first day in office.

In a video which was widely shared online, a chestnut and a piebald were seen being ridden along a road in Cambridgeshire in March. As the riders, both wearing high-vis clothing, approached a bend in the road, a car was seen driving towards them from the opposite direction. The vehicle, on the wrong side of the road, collided with the pair. The piebald, who was slightly in front, was thrown into the air, while the chestnut was knocked sideways on to the verge. Both horses and riders miraculously escaped without serious injury.



The Great Yorkshire Show (GYS) said it was “frustrated” by the fact people had to be asked to dismount as they were too heavy for their rides – a year after it first took a stand on the issue. Of the 12 people asked to dismount during the 2017 show (11-13 July) four chose to be weighed, all of whom were found to be more than 25% of their ponies’ weight, let alone the 20% set as maximum by the show.

The owner of two horses kept with Louise Allan’s retired former racehorse Round The Bend had arranged for them both to be put to sleep on 13 September. But their owner’s mother was the one present at the yard, in Rutland, when the vet arrived, and she presented him with the wrong horse — Round The Bend instead of one of her daughter’s horses. The vet put the healthy horse to sleep, leaving the one who should have taken his place in the field the three had shared. Louise, who lives in Newmarket, found out two days later.

Tributes were paid to a talented rider and “beautiful person” who died aged 33. Eventer Tom Searle died on 24 May, days after he jumped double clear at his first CIC2*, at Rockingham International on Garranlea Vivendi.

Natasha Baker’s Rio Paralympic Games horse Cabral (JP) was put down. The 16-year-old Polish-bred dark bay gelding suffered a small cut while grazing in the field at home on 22 February and was subsequently put down on 26 February after developing a bacterial infection.

Shane Rose’s ride Shanghai Joe was put down due to the severity of the injuries he suffered at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials. The 11-year-old gelding suffered a badly broken scapula and had “no chance of recovery” after he unseated Shane at the 19th fence of the cross-country phase. He slipped on the gravel and fell as he made his way back to the stable yard.

