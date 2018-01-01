Happy New Year! 3 top eventers share their New Year’s resolutions

Getting to more clinics, braving that local one-day-event or at last bucking up the courage to go affiliated might be top of a lot of riders New Year’s resolutions’ list. But what are some of Britain’s top eventers aiming for in 2018?

My goal is the same as always – to try to get the best performance from each horse in the yard at every level and to remain British number one. I would love to go to the World Championships, so my job is to produce the results in the spring and have as many horses qualified as possible.

Ridire Dorcha ran at Boekelo and finished 11th. I felt his performance in Holland far outweighed his experienced and I’d love to see him at a spring four-star. I’d also love to take Ballaghmor Class to Badminton – he’s very exciting and I hope he continues to progress.

I would love to take Mr Bass to Badminton. I’ve had him since he was an unbroken four-year-old and he’s really quite special.

Then, my main aim would be to get selected for the World Equestrian Games (WEG). Team GB is back to being ultra-competitive and there are a lot of very good combinations out there, so it would require a pretty special result at Badminton.

Perhaps if my first dream comes true, then getting selected for WEG might come off as well.

My fitness is becoming more important to me as I get older. It’s about marginal gains making a big difference and I want to make sure my horses fulfil their potential – I want to be number one.

I rate Monkeying Around very highly. He’ll only be seven next year so I’d like to see him back at Mondial du Lion – he’s capable of another top three placing. The Blenheim 8/9 year old class will be a good aim for Direct Casino who’s eight next year.

I’d also love to be selected and competitive at WEG – I’ll need a good Badminton result to get there.

