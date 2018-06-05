Happy 30th Birthday, Over To You! 9 unforgettable moments

The wonderful Over To You is synonymous with the world of eventing, and today (5 June), he celebrates his 30th birthday.

Known as ‘Jack’ at home, the 16hh gelding is Britain’s biggest equine winner of international eventing medals — all of which he won with rider Jeanette Brakewell.

Jack, who is still ridden at home, embarked on his eventing career in 1993, and amassed 2170 British Eventing points until he was retired from competition in 2008.

His career highlights include winning Olympic team silver medals in both Sydney in 2000 and Athens in 2004. He and Jeanette also won three team gold medals at the 2001, 2003 and 2005 European Championships and also picked up individual silver and team bronze at the 2002 World Equestrian Games in Jerez. He also has a number of top 10 finishes at three- and four-star level, including taking third place at Badminton in 2003 and fourth in 2006 — both times finishing on his dressage score.

Here we take a look back through Over To You’s astonishing career with Jeanette to celebrate his birthday…

1. Jeanette Brakewell and Over to You competing at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney





2. Jumping out of The Lake at Badminton in 2005



3. Going cross-country at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens



5. Trotting up at the 2005 European Championships at Blenheim



6. Showjumping on the final day of the 2000 Olympics in Sydney



7. Over To You and Jeanette pictured at home in 2013



8. Over To You showjumping at his penultimate event in the CIC3* at Chatsworth in 2008



9. Jeanette gives Over To You a kiss after their dressage test at Badminton in 2007



10. Jeanette retiring Over To You in the main arena at Burghley in 2008



For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

This latest edition (31 May) is a training special, including a look at the world’s top trainers and whether you should have multiple coaches. Also check out our summer clothing guide, interview with showjumper and recent winner of the Hamburg Derby, Matt Sampson and feature on health problems in miniature horses.