The BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup cross-country course at Badminton was 3,100m in length in 2018. The optimum time was six-minutes and 42 seconds, with horses riders required to travel at 450m/min, which 18 combinations from 107 starters achieved (16.8%). Sixty-five competitors managed a clear cross-country jumping round — 60.2% of starters.

Take a look around the course and find out which fences caught combinations out…

Fence 1



Fence 2 — one refusal



Fence 3 — three refusals



Fence 4



Fence 5 — 17 refusals



Fence 6 — three refusals



Fence 7AB — two refusals





Fence 8



Fence 9ABC — 19 refusals







Fence 10



Fence 11AB — one refusal and one fall





Fence 12



Fence 13 — 16 refusals



Fence 14



Fence 15ABC — three refusals





Fence 16AB — seven refusals





Fence 17



Fence 18AB — one refusal





Fence 19 — one fall



Fence 20



Fence 21 — three refusals



It was an agonising wait for BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup winner Lauren Burton who was second out on the BE90 cross-country course on Wednesday 2 May. She adding nothing to her dressage score of 30.1 penalties , but then had to wait until the end of the day to find out that the title was hers. The Mitsubishi Motors Cup debutant piloted Susan Allerton’s D Akieda to a fantastic double clear to secure the win by the narrowest of margins over second placed Robert Gilsenan who finished on a score of 30.3.

An overwhelmed Lauren said: “I came just hoping to get around. I was pleased with her test, she went well. It’s been a good experience!”

Frustratingly going two seconds too fast on the cross country cost Robert the win on the 10-year-old gelding Landis Rocket Man. Adding 0.8 penalties to his dressage score of 28.5 saw the partnership finish in second place. Robert praised his consistent horse, who has only once returned without a rosette from a BE event, claiming that “he always goes really well and never has a bad day.” He continued by saying he was “annoyed with himself, but top three is a really good achievement; [Landis Rocket Man] didn’t put a foot wrong.”

