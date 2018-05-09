The BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup cross-country course at Badminton was 3,100m in length in 2018. The optimum time was six-minutes and 42 seconds, with horses riders required to travel at 450m/min, which 18 combinations from 107 starters achieved (16.8%). Sixty-five competitors managed a clear cross-country jumping round — 60.2% of starters.
Take a look around the course and find out which fences caught combinations out…
Fence 1
Fence 2 — one refusal
Fence 3 — three refusals
Fence 4
Fence 5 — 17 refusals
Fence 6 — three refusals
Fence 7AB — two refusals
Fence 8
Fence 9ABC — 19 refusals
Fence 10
Fence 11AB — one refusal and one fall
Fence 12
Fence 13 — 16 refusals
Fence 14
Fence 15ABC — three refusals
Fence 16AB — seven refusals
Fence 17
Fence 18AB — one refusal
Fence 19 — one fall
Fence 20
Fence 21 — three refusals
It was an agonising wait for BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup winner Lauren Burton who was second out on the BE90 cross-country course on Wednesday 2 May. She adding nothing to her dressage score of 30.1 penalties , but then had to wait until the end of the day to find out that the title was hers. The Mitsubishi Motors Cup debutant piloted Susan Allerton’s D Akieda to a fantastic double clear to secure the win by the narrowest of margins over second placed Robert Gilsenan who finished on a score of 30.3.
An overwhelmed Lauren said: “I came just hoping to get around. I was pleased with her test, she went well. It’s been a good experience!”
Frustratingly going two seconds too fast on the cross country cost Robert the win on the 10-year-old gelding Landis Rocket Man. Adding 0.8 penalties to his dressage score of 28.5 saw the partnership finish in second place. Robert praised his consistent horse, who has only once returned without a rosette from a BE event, claiming that “he always goes really well and never has a bad day.” He continued by saying he was “annoyed with himself, but top three is a really good achievement; [Landis Rocket Man] didn’t put a foot wrong.”
