Are you a Badminton Horse Trials virgin? Here’s all you need to know before visiting…

If the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials has always been on your hit list to visit, but you've still not taken the trip to Gloucestershire, take a look at our spectator guide to one of the world's greatest equestrian events

What is Badminton and what is the format?

The Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials, held in Gloucestershire, is one of just six four-star three-day events in the world. Four-star is the highest level in the sport of eventing and is renowned as being one of the toughest and most prestigious events known to equestrianism.

A three-day event consists of the disciplines of dressage, cross-country and showjumping, run on different days and this year’s event will take place on 3-7 May 2017.

Why is it such a big deal in the eventing world?

Four-star eventing is the pinnacle of the sport, which means Badminton is very important to riders — think of it as being similar to playing in the Premier League or the FA Cup final in football, careering around the F1 circuit at Silverstone or playing in the final at Wimbledon. The winner takes home a record £100,000 first prize this year, and most of the world’s leading eventers will be battling for it.

Where is it and how do you get there?

Badminton is in south Gloucestershire, about 85 miles west of London and 15 miles from Bristol and Bath. The best way to get there is by car and all routes to the event will be sign-posted. The nearest railway station is at Chippenham, and you can also fly into Badminton if you wish, thanks to the grass runway just over the road from the event…

What should you wear?

There is no set dress code. You should wear something comfortable and suitable for the weather conditions as the event is predominantly outside. It is also worth wearing practical footwear as you are likely to be doing a great deal of walking.

How much does it cost to go? And should you buy tickets in advance?

You can buy tickets for Badminton online in advance (the box office closes for all tickets on 24 April, bar membership and grandstand tickets which will be available online until 28 April) and on the gate.

Admission for children aged 12 and under is free.

Personal admission charges in advance are as follows:

Wednesday —£7

Thursday/Friday — £15

Saturday — £28

Sunday — £14

Vehicle pass — £10 per day or £30 for the whole event

Personal admission charges on the gate (cash only) are as follows:

Wednesday —£8

Thursday/Friday — £17

Saturday — £30

Sunday — £16

Vehicle pass — £12 per day (no season passes available on the gate)

Grandstand, membership and hospitality tickets are also available.

NOTE: Grandstand tickets are necessary in addition to car passes and personal admission to watch the jumping on the Sunday. Prices start from £9.50.

