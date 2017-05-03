Would you jump these? Walk the 2017 Badminton cross-country course

As cross-country day at this year’s Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials fast approaches, we take a look at what lies ahead for riders on Saturday 6 May.
Newly designed by Eric Winter in his first year in the role, will the cross-country course prove influential in 2017?
Fence 1: ASX Starter
Fence 2: Rolex Rolltop
Fence 3: Keepers Question
Fence 4: Mike Weavers Haywain
Fence 5a, b, c and d: Savills Staircase
View from 5a
5d fast route on the right, slow route on the left
View from landing side of 5c back up to 5a, b and c
Fence 6: Countryside Birch — fast route is to jump the left-hand side as a corner
Fence 7: L200s
Fence 8a, b and c: The Lake
8b and c — two routes out of The Lake
Alternative 8a
Alternative 8b
Alternative 8c
Fence 9: Offset Oxer
Fence 10a, b and c: Shogun Hollow
10a long route
Alternative 10b
Alternative 10c
Fences 11 and 12: KBIS Bridge
Alternative fence 11 is to jump the ditch to the right on its own
Alternative fence 12
Fence 13a and b: Outlander Bank
Alternative to 13b
Fence 14: Rolex Grand Slam Trakehner
Fence 15a, b and c: Hildon Water Pond
Alternative fence 15b is the log on the far right
Alternative 15c
Fence 16: Sheep Feeder
Fence 17a and b: Mirage Pond
17b is the angled hedge on the right-hand side
Fence 18: Devoucoux Oxer
Fence 19a and b: PHEV Corral
Riders have three options on part B — the fastest is to jump either of the rails flagged on an accute angle on either side of the two people in the picture, or to go around the corral and jump the rail to the far left coming back towards the bank
Slow route fence 19b
Fence 20: Event Mobility Dining Table
Fence 21a, b and c: Joules Corners
Long route b
Long route c
Fence 22: Wadworth Lakeside — riders jump the bullfinch in the centre of the fence
Fence 23a and b: Irish Horse Gateway Huntsmans Close
Long route 23a
Long route 23b
Fence 24ab: World Horse Welfare Gates
Fence 25a and b and 26: HorseQuest Quarry
Long route 25b
Long route 26
Fences 27 and 28: FEI Classics Hedges
Fence 29: Rolex Trunk (fencing will be removed)
Carving on the back of fence 29
Fence 30: Mitsubishi Final Mount
