7 things we learnt at the H&H Grassroots Eventing Championships

The inaugural Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships was an unprecedented success, and we’re still suffering from some post-champs blues. The event was action-packed and full of wonderful stories — here’s just a few things we learnt over the three days of competition…

1. Age is no barrier…

Whether in your formative or later years, age was just a number for our competitors. Sally Pidsley, winner of the 70cm championship, was 71 years-old. At the other end of the scale, riders as young as 12-year-old Lydia Turnbull were showing off their eventing skills over the weekend.

2. …and neither is size

The 100cm championships was taken by 16-year-old Daisy Cross and her 14.2hh Ebony. The pair made nothing of the full-up cross-country and showjumping tracks.

3. People travelled from all corners of the UK

Daisy was just one of many competitors to travel a mammoth distance to the championships at Keysoe, Bedfordshire. The young rider had travelled all the way from Perth in Scotalnd, while Sally Pidsley made the journey from Tavistock in west Devon. The competitor who had probably made the longest of treks though, was Cilla Perchard, who had travelled 15 hours from Jersey. She made the trip worthwhile when taking the 80cm championship.

4. Whether you want to be competitive or not, fun was had by all

There were many tales of those who had set out to be competitive and those who just wanted to enjoy the opportunity to compete at a three-day event. One of those who didn’t mind whether they were first or last was Alison Nicholson, who said at the time: “I’ve come here purely to have a nice time and I didn’t want to ride competitively around the cross-country course — I just wanted to have a go at the fences. I had no intention of going fast and even let Tully stop for a drink in the water jump halfway round.”

5. All was not lost if you didn’t make it round the cross-country

For those that didn’t were allowed to trot-up and complete a consolation showjumping round on the final day.

6. Everyone knew how to have a good time

From joining in the the welcome BBQ, to enjoying hundreds of glasses of fizz on the Saturday night, and not forgetting the photo booth, open for all to use, our champs contenders knew how to have a good time!

7. The prizes were AWESOME

Even better, the excellent prize haul awarded those all the way down to 10th place.

Don’t miss the full report from the Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships in the next issue of Horse & Hound magazine, out tomorrow (8 June)