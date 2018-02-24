Cheers! New ‘horsey’ gin features apples, carrots… and hay

Horsey gin lovers are in for a treat with the release of an equestrian-themed spirit.

Ginkhana contains “horsey” botanicals, including green apples, organic carrots and Deeside meadow hay.

The gin is the brainchild of Aberdeen-based rider David Lawson, who enjoys a G&T when staying away at events with his family.

“I’ve always been into gin and horses and this gin is definitely aimed at the equestrian market,” he told H&H.

“A friend of mine has a distillery, we got chatting and I mentioned I wanted to create a horsey gin, and he said why not call it Ginkhana.

“It started as a silly idea, but it actually works really well. It’s a cracking gin made with Deeside mineral water and meadow hay grown a few miles up the road.

“The gin industry is crammed with gins, it’s a crazy sector, but we’ve found a niche.”

Top British eventer Pippa Funnell is among the fans of Ginkhana.

“I have to admit I do like the odd G&T and I’m fascinated by the different makes, so when I was recently up in Aberdeen doing a weekend of clinics I was intrigued to try Ginkhana,” she said.

“With hints of meadow hay and fresh mint it was a delicious treat at the end of a very long day.”

Mr Lawson recommended enjoying the gin with a good tonic and green or red apple, or with elderflower tonic and fresh mint for a more unusual taste.

A 50cl bottle of Ginkhana costs £35. The gin is currently available at Iverurie Whisky Shop, with more retailers to be stocking it in the near future.

For more information visit www.ginkhana.co.uk

