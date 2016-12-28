12 ponies of Christmas: meet Angharad

On the fifth day of Christmas, H&H and World Horse Welfare gave to me… Angharad

Angharad, the latest in our “12 ponies of Christmas” series, is a yearling part-bred Welsh cob, who currently stands at about 12.3hh.

The dark bay filly now known as Angh, has been in the care of World Horse Welfare since she arrived with her mother in December last year.

The mare and foal were among a group of about 50 horses and ponies who had been living “semi-feral”, according to the charity, on a large area of land.

The owner of the equines was an elderly gentleman who was no longer able to care for all the horses, who were in “very poor condition with overgrown feet”.

So in a joint operation involving Redwings and the RSPCA, most of the animals were removed and taken into World Horse Welfare’s care.

“Angharad has come on leaps and bounds in her handling and is looking for a home where she can continue learning about life,” said a World Horse Welfare spokesman.

“She has been well handled, met the vet and farrier and has learnt to be led and stand to be groomed.

“Ideally she would find a home for one to two years before returning to World Horse Welfare to be assessed for potential backing.

“This sweet mare deserves a loving home where she can spend her play time out with other horses and with a rehomer who can devote some time to her daily.”

Angh is described as having a quiet temperament and being good to handle. She can live out all year, with a shelter and with hay in winter, and is unshod, but good to have her feet trimmed. She has no ailments or vices.

For more information on Angharad, or any of the other World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, click here.