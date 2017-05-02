Watch Emily King and her ‘new ride’ 13hh Cracker

Event rider Emily King put rescue pony Cracker through her paces on a recent visit to World Horse Welfare’s Glenda Spooner Farm.

Emily, who has become a patron of the charity’s junior club, enjoyed a trip to the centre in Somerton to see their work first-hand.

During her visit she rode 13hh Cracker, who is looking for a new home.

“Emily has been so kind and helpful, she also contributed a recipe for our Morning Feed and while she was at the farm we thought it would help give Cracker’s rehoming chances a boost if she could put her through her paces!” said a World Horse Welfare spokesman.

Emily put Cracker through her paces on the flat and then popped a couple of small fences.

“She is so sweet and so nice to ride,” said Emily.

“She seems to love it — she’s very happy. I hope she goes to a lovely home and somebody looks after her really well.

“Whoever has her would be very lucky.”

Cracker is a 10-year-old mare requiring a rider who weighs no more than eight stone.

She originally came into World Horse Welfare’s care in 2008 as part of a prosecution case and after successful rehabilitation she was backed and rehomed.

She was returned through no fault of her own and is now looking for a new home.

“Cracker is a fun-loving pony who is looking for a home as a hack and/or driving pony,” added the spokesman.

“She loves to work and is very versatile, taking well to her driving training and new skills.

“She would ideally suit a competent lightweight adult or experienced child rider and would love to find a new home where she can fulfill her potential.”

Cracker hacks alone and in company, has learnt to ride and lead, is long-reining in harness and has also started pulling a tyre in preparation for driving.

