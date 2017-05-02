Watch Emily King and her ‘new ride’ 13hh Cracker

Event rider Emily King put rescue pony Cracker through her paces on a recent visit to World Horse Welfare’s Glenda Spooner Farm.
Emily, who has become a patron of the charity’s junior club, enjoyed a trip to the centre in Somerton to see their work first-hand.
During her visit she rode 13hh Cracker, who is looking for a new home.
“Emily has been so kind and helpful, she also contributed a recipe for our Morning Feed and while she was at the farm we thought it would help give Cracker’s rehoming chances a boost if she could put her through her paces!” said a World Horse Welfare spokesman.
Emily put Cracker through her paces on the flat and then popped a couple of small fences.
“She is so sweet and so nice to ride,” said Emily.
“She seems to love it — she’s very happy. I hope she goes to a lovely home and somebody looks after her really well.
“Whoever has her would be very lucky.”
Cracker is a 10-year-old mare requiring a rider who weighs no more than eight stone.
She originally came into World Horse Welfare’s care in 2008 as part of a prosecution case and after successful rehabilitation she was backed and rehomed.
She was returned through no fault of her own and is now looking for a new home.
“Cracker is a fun-loving pony who is looking for a home as a hack and/or driving pony,” added the spokesman.
“She loves to work and is very versatile, taking well to her driving training and new skills.
“She would ideally suit a competent lightweight adult or experienced child rider and would love to find a new home where she can fulfill her potential.”
Cracker hacks alone and in company, has learnt to ride and lead, is long-reining in harness and has also started pulling a tyre in preparation for driving.
Continued below…
Mary and Emily King open 300-year-old forge
The eventers will cut a ribbon to mark…
Emily King dazzles the dressage judges on her Badminton debut: Michael Jung leads
British rising stars led the way on the…
What is a ‘normal’ day like for Emily King? [PICTURES]
H&H visits Emily King at her Devon base…
Junior club
World Horse Welfare’s junior club is free to join for anyone under the age of 17.
Members receive free goodies and special newsletters to encourage supporters to get involved with World Horse Welfare from an early age.