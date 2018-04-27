Vets treating filly injured in suspected acid attack praise public’s ‘amazing’ generosity

Vets treating a filly who suffered horrific injuries in a suspected acid attack have paid tribute to the “amazing” generosity of the public.

Rainbow Equine Hospital has been the recipient of a large number of donations towards the care of Cinders, who was found on 24 April with extensive burns.

Vet David Rendle told H&H the coloured yearling is doing “as well as can be expected”, and still eating well, and that the funds received will allow her to have the care she needs.

“We’ve had an awful lot of people donating, which is amazing,” he said.

“I’m reluctant to tell people to stop, as we still don’t know what the future holds for Cinders, and if there was any money left over, we could use it for any future rescue cases.”

Mr Rendle said Rainbow has been liaising with the specialist human burns unit in nearby Pinderfields Hospital, which has provided advice and support.

The vets have also sourced specialist burns dressings, and are considering putting the filly under general anaesthetic to allow collagen dressings to be applied, to hasten the wounds’ healing.

And although it is still a major worry that Cinders could lose her eyelids, and her future is still uncertain, the money raised means she will have the best possible chance of recovery.

“Thanks to the donations, we can use really good burns dressings on her, which will aid the healing process,” Mr Rendle said.

Anyone who would like to contribute to Cinders’ ongoing treatment and nursing care, the cost of which the RSPCA estimated would run into thousands of pounds, is asked to visit the Rainbow Facebook page for more information. All the vets’ and nurses’ time is being donated by the hospital.

