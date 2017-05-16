‘A true rags to riches tale’: neglected pony crowned Windsor champion

A once neglected pony found in a “miserable” state has been transformed into a showing champion.

Pumphill Fandango (Roy) was rescued by the RSPCA in 2010 along with many other ponies discovered suffering on a remote farm.

The animals were “underweight, neglected and miserable”.

Thanks to the charity’s care they were rescued, rehabilitated and re-homed.

Roy, now nine, was taken on by Zara Johnstone-Evans in 2014.

“Roy hadn’t done much at all when I first saw him in need of a home, but there was something about him that I liked,” said Zara.

“I got him for me to show but he was so gentle with my son Toby. They have done so well together, Toby’s now telling people Roy is his pony!”

At last week’s Royal Windsor Horse Show (10-14 May), Roy not only won his class (the mountain and moorland ridden open lead rein), but was also crowned mountain and moorland mini champion and took part in the supreme ridden showing championship in front of The Queen.

