Hello Sanctos returns to competition after injury: ‘It’s great to have him back’ says Scott

The Olympic gold medal-winning partnership of Scott Brash and Hello Sanctos returned to the ring for the first time in nearly a year at the weekend (27-29 January).

The 15-year-old Belgian-bred gelding missed most of 2016 after suffering a run of minor leg injuries, but returned to compete in two CSI1* classes in Kronenberg in the Netherlands.

“It’s great to have him back,” Scott told H&H. “He’s been jumping at home for a while now, but this is his first show back. We just did a couple of 1.30m classes then I’m taking him to Oliva Nova in Spain [for the MET Tour] for two weeks. We’ll see how he goes there then sit down and come up with a plan for him after that.

“He initially went off with a minor injury then picked up something else, so we’ve really just taken our time with him bringing him back,” added Scott, who missed the 2016 Olympics in Rio. “He was probably ready to come back in December, but we held off to get ready for the outdoor season instead.”

Exciting home-bred ride

Scott was also in action at the weekend on an exciting eight-year-old by his former ride Sebastian III. Cademuir was bred in Scotland by Scott’s father Stanley.

“I’ve had a few home-breds coming up to this level, but he’s the best one,” assessed Scott. “Sebastian was a very nice horse and we think a lot of this one.”

New rider for Hello Guv’nor

Meanwhile, Scott described the recent sale of one of his top horses Hello Guv’nor as a “real shame”.

Lord and Lady Harris and Lord and Lady Kirkham’s 12-year-old has been sold to USA for 17-year-old Emma Heise, who trains with Laura Kraut and Nick Skelton, to ride. Scott most recently finished third in the grand prix at Olympia with the gelding he’s ridden since 2014.

“It’s a real shame to be losing a top horse, but we’ve still got a business to run,” said Scott. “It all came about when I was riding at Olympia and Laura Kraut said she thought Guv’nor would really suit her student, Emma. So they came and tried him and loved him.

“I think he’ll be a really good top horse for her and he should suit her very well.”