‘We need to see you to avoid you’: RAF hands out hi-viz to riders

One of Britian’s busiest Royal Air Force (RAF) bases has been providing riders with free high-vis gear to help keep them safe while out riding.

RAF Wittering, near Peterborough, has handed out branded day-glo tabards, hat bands and exercise sheets.

The move came as the RAF’s Chinook helicopter force was due to arrive at the base for training, which runs until early November.

“Obviously I’m very pleased that RAF Wittering can demonstrate the utility of its airfield by hosting the Chinook force,” said group captain Tony Keeling, RAF Wittering’s station commander.

“For many, Chinooks will be an unfamiliar noise in our skies. We want to make sure that our nearby equestrian communities feel informed and have an opportunity to get the equipment they need before flying commences in order to maximise their safety.”

A spokesman for the base added high-vis clothing means pilots are able to spot riders at a greater distance, giving them more time to take avoiding action.

“RAF Wittering is a busy place, we support deployed air operations and train future pilots here,” added Captain Keeling.

“We use the roads and the skies daily, so I’m keen that we reach out to the equestrian community to inform them of a change in operations and help to maximise safety.”

