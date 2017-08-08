Pony found crawling with maggots bids for show glory

A pony found crawling with maggots and a yearling who lost her mother when she was months old are among those due to represent World Horse Welfare at Equifest this week (9-13 August).

The four ponies, who have all made “amazing recoveries” since they were taken in by the charity, will take part in the rescued equines’ classes on Saturday (12 August).

Among those preparing to strut their stuff at the East of England Showground is Buggy (pictured when he was found, above), who hit the headlines last summer. He was months old when he was found, being “eaten alive” by maggots and so weak he could barely stand.

“Thanks to the amazing care of the World Horse Welfare team he is now unrecognisable from the listless, emaciated pony he was,” said a spokesman for the charity.

Buggy will be joined by Floss, who was found “weak and neglected” at less than a year old but is now “flourishing in her ridden work”, and Charlie, who was found underweight and riddled with parasites but is now a “very handsome ridden pony who is brimming with confidence”.

Completing the line-up is Hope, who came into World Horse Welfare’s care as a foal last September. Her mother was in “such a terrible state”, she had to be put down but Hope is a “beautiful yearling who has flourished and has a bright future”.

All four will be aimed at winning a place in the evening championship, where one will be crowned Equifest rescue pony champion.

World Horse Welfare Penny Farm manager Fran Williamson said: “We are all so proud of the amazing recoveries these four ponies have made and I am very excited to see them perform at Equifest.

“Whatever placings they do or don’t receive, we will be celebrating what they have achieved.