Polo club owner spends £200,000 on bespoke Range Rover

The owner of Dallas Burston Polo Club has taken delivery of “the world’s most bespoke luxury Range Rover”, a car worth more than £200,000.

Dr Dallas Burston’s new five-litre supercharged Range Rover Autobiography boasts hand-engraved door handles and “matching letter box dashboard finisher comprising a horses’ head pattern and scripted DALLAS BURSTON POLO CLUB”, as well as a red roof, bronze body and “Polo” embroidery on the seat backs.

The Warwickshire venue runs polo matches on four grounds and has also been holding British Dressage competition since 2016, as well as a range of non-equestrian events. Its owner, a former GP and pharmaceutical entrepreneur, worked with Listers Land Rover Solihull and Jaguar Land Rover’s special vehicle operations division (SVO) to create the car.

“Dr Burston owns a wide collection of cars from classic to modern day, and when the chance to work with SVO was offered to him by Listers, this appealed to him as a unique opportunity to design a distinctive, one of a kind vehicle to his own personal specification making this a complete one-off, unmatched anywhere in the world,” said Major Carney, Dallas Burston Group director of operations.

“It was also an ideal opportunity to design a vehicle for the Dallas Burston Polo Club which has not only been rebranded, but is also undergoing a multi-million-pound development project to build hotels and leisure facilities at its Warwickshire site. This project provided the perfect blank canvas to create something unique and unrivalled to take out and promote the club.”

Passengers will also be able to take in the “dark cherry red and ivory leather interior” and admire champagne flutes bearing the polo club’s logo.