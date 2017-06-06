Outrage over video showing live donkey fed to tigers *warning: upsetting footage*

An equine charity has condemned a video showing a live donkey being fed to tigers in a zoo as “horrendously inhumane”.

Footage showing a group of people pushing the helpless animal off a ramp and into a moat in the predators’ enclosure at the Yancheng Safari Park yesterday (5 June) has gone viral on social media.

The tigers can be seen attacking the donkey and eventually killing it.

The Donkey Sanctuary’s Kevin Brown said: “Poor helpless animal…. how terrifying to have been thrown into the water and then slowly maimed by the tigers that are clearly captive animals and don’t know how to kill.

“Reports say the donkey’s terrifying ordeal lasted almost half an hour – what an utterly pointless exercise and a horrendously inhumane act.”

Alex Thiemann, vet at the sanctuary’s hospital, said the video made her feel sick.

“The welfare of the donkey has been utterly ignored,” she said.

“The actions of these individuals could only have had one possible outcome – the drawn-out and excruciatingly painful death of a frightened animal. And yet they seem to enjoy what they are doing.

“What they have done is inexcusable, and the park authorities need to ensure it never happens again.”

Continued below…