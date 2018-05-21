Oliver Townend second in Event Rider Masters leg: ‘I’m thrilled with the horse’

Oliver Townend took second for Britain in the second leg of the 2018 Event Rider Masters series, held at Wiesbaden, German, last week (18-19 May).

Riding Sally-Anne Egginton’s Cillnabradden Evo, who was instrumental in helping him secure the series title in 2016, Oliver was second throughout the competition. The pair scored 22.8 in the dressage, showjumped clear and had just 2.4 time-faults across country.

Ingrid Klimke won the class on her European champion SAP Hale Bob OLD. The German led the dressage on 22.2 and added 1.6 time-penalties in the final phase to finish 1.4 penalties ahead of Oliver.

“I am thrilled with the horse,” said world number one Oliver. “To get so close to Hale Bob is very special and I couldn’t be happier with how he has performed.”

Wiesbaden attracts big crowds and the cross-country winds through the tradestands, finishing in the main arena.

“Bobby did such a wonderful job today. It was the best feeling to ride through the Schloss Park with so many people cheering us on,” said Ingrid.

A second German also took a podium place when Julia Krajewski landed third with her 2018 Luhmühlen CCI4* winner, Samourai Du Thot.

“Sam loves it here and he’s always been really comfortable in front of all of the people watching him,” said Julia. “I was maybe a bit conservative at the start but by the end I could let him run and jump. He really loves his job and I love riding him. I am very proud to share the podium with two legends.”

The Netherlands’ Tim Lips was fourth riding Bayro, with New Zealander Tim Price in fifth on Cekatinka.

Piggy French, who won the Chatsworth leg, and Ingrid are now tied for second place on the ERM series leaderboard ahead of the third 2018 ERM leg at Arville, Belgium (23-24 June). Tim Price holds the lead, six points ahead of them.

