MatchyMatchy addict? Then you need this app…

If you love your horse to be kitted out in matching gear, then a new app will be perfect for you.

DressMyHorse (dressmyhorse.com) allows you to virtually try out products on your equine companion to check which colours best suit him.

It features items including saddlecloths, bandages and ear bonnets, from brands including LeMieux, BR and Equestrian Stockholm.

Never again will you have to bore your friends by endlessly asking which colour is best for your horse, or exasperate Facebookers by posting the same question online — simply upload a picture and compare different colours of kit in seconds.

The app will suggest products that go well with those you’ve already chosen using its “matchy” feature. It also allows you to save different “looks” to a wish list, which you can send to friends or share on social media.

“We were inspired to create the app when we bought a chestnut, and didn’t really have a clue what would suit him,” said DressMyHorse creator Sonja Anyelmann.

“He’s particularly difficult to buy for in autumn because he turns such a vibrant shade of red. The idea didn’t arrive all at once — it started when we mocked up a couple of looks in Photoshop to help visualise what would suit him.

“We also noticed the trend on Facebook groups for people to seek opinions from others about what would look good on their horses. Then one day the idea came to me: we could build an app for that!”

