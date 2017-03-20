British Olympic dressage star celebrates birth of second child

British dressage star Laura Tomlinson (nee Bechtolsheimer) has given birth to her second child.

Wilfred Simon Tomlinson was born at 6.05am on 18 March.

The baby boy joins Laura and her husband Mark’s daughter, Annalisa, who was born in July 2014.

Team gold and individual bronze medallist Laura shared the news on Saturday.

“We are delighted to announce the safe arrival of Wilfred Simon Tomlinson this morning,” she said.

“All are doing well!”

Wilfred was born on his due date and he and Laura were able to return home to from hospital that same day.

In November Cotswold-based Laura told H&H she was “definitely bigger” during her second pregnancy than her first.

“I hope I’ll be back in the saddle as quickly as I was last time,” she said.

“It is what it is when you’re a woman and you want a family and a career.”

Team stalwart

Laura, who learnt to ride aged three, won her first big medal — team silver at the Pony European Championships — when she was 14.

Since then the German-born rider has represented Britain at a host of international competitions.

Laura was a member of the gold medal-winning team at the London Olympics in 2012 where she also won an individual bronze medal with her long-term partner Mistral Hojris.

Thirty two-year-old Laura and international polo player Mark got married in the Swiss skiing resort of Arosa in March 2013.

That same year Laura was appointed MBE in recognition of her achievements.