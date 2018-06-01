Exciting new elite sport horse sale in the UK

The sales catalogue has been released for an elite sports horse auction that is thought to be the first of its kind in the UK.

The Kingsman Elite Sale will open its online bidding on 25 June, with the auction culminating in a VIP evening at Wellington Riding, Hook on Saturday, 30 June.

The catalogue offers 35 potential showjumpers with world class bloodlines, sourced from around the UK and Europe.

Top lots include a stallion by Big Star out of a London mare, a stallion by Baloubet de Rouet out of a Quidam de Revel mare and a mare by Nabab de Reve out of a Goodtimes mare (pictured top).

All of the horses will be available for viewing and loose jumping sessions at Wellington on 30 June, with the event also being livestreamed on Kingsman’s online platform.

The full catalogue including X-rays of all lots are available from the auctioneer’s website. Horses are open to further vetting during the day.

Buyers will then be able to bid in person during the VIP hospitality evening that ends at 9.30pm.

“We believe it’s the first auction of its kind in the UK,” said spokesman for Kingsman, Celeste Wilkins. “Essentially it’s an online auction that closes with a party with the option of live bids.

“We’re looking to bring the luxury hospitality you find at continental auctions to the UK.”

Tables of 10 for the close of the auction can be booked as a whole or as individual places. The evening will feature a three-course dinner prepared by former Manoir Au Quat’Saisons chef Jonathan Richardson, priced at £48pp (without wine).

“This is our first Kingsman auction and we’re hoping that we’ll get lots of support and uptake so we can run subsequent ones,” Celeste added.

The concept behind Kingsman auctions stemmed from founder James Atherton-Ham’s struggles to find top-quality sports horses.

”I knew that if I was able to bring like-minded individuals together – ostensibly with the same goals – it would allow everyone to achieve their objectives more easily,” he said.

“Our aim was to buy and sell elite sport horses using simple methods, on a global platform, for fair value, in an open and transparent way. The true basis for the Kingsman model is ‘quality of the horse, honesty in the sale’.”

